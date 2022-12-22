Tucson local businessman spreading joy and cheer in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local Tucson businessman is spreading joy and cheer in Midtown, including a family who has 9 children.
Frank Apodaca is giving holiday cheer to the Boys and Girls Club as well as people out in the public.
"It's a blessing to be put into this position about giving back to the community. I think it's really important to me," said Apodaca.
Tucson Police officer A.J Apodaca is teaming up with Santa's Elves, his dad, to spread cheer around Midtown.
Esperanza Olivas, Julian Akers, and their son, this couldn't have came at a better time because Frank gave them a $100.00
"I was just sitting here, money was tight, and somebody came and helped us out a lot. I really appreciate that," said Akers.
C.C Roberson is a mother of three young girls. She said she couldn't be more appreciative of seeing the cop and the elf.
"You don't really know what people are going through, especially this time of year. It's definitely a blessing today," said Roberson.
Frank Apocado is the elf who works at Barret Financial Group and manages the "A" team.
"I am a mortgage lender by trade, so we trike a good percentage of our profits and figure out ways to give it back to the community in different areas," said Apocado.
Christopher McNamara, who works for the Tucson Police, is also helping out this year.
"I've worked on 29th street a long time, and being able to help the people down here is just fantastic," McNamara.
Apocada has $5,000 to hand out. The Christma spirit is alive and well with the "A" team giving back.