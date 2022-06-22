The dream of owning a home is out of reach for 4 million Americans

Weather Alert

...A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Pima, west central Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 730 PM MST... At 705 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Kartchner Caverns State Park, or 10 miles southwest of Benson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea size hail and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Benson, Whetstone, Elgin, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Mescal. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 291 and 305. Route 80 near mile marker 293. Route 82 between mile markers 41 and 50. Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 307. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH