Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Revlon files for bankruptcy

Revlon, the 90-year-old cosmetics giant, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection because of its crippling debt and mounting celebrity competition.

The nail polish and lipstick maker said the move will allow it to "strategically reorganize" its finances, pointing to "liquidity constraints" sparked by supply chain disruptions and inflation. Revlon is receiving $575 million in debtor-in-possession financing to help support its day-to-day operations.

"Today's filing will allow Revlon to offer our consumers the iconic products we have delivered for decades, while providing a clearer path for our future growth," said Revlon CEO Debra Perelman in a release. She added that its "challenging capital structure has limited our ability to navigate macro-economic issues in order to meet this demand."

Revlon in recent years lost shelf space and sales to startups backed by celebrities, such as Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and Rihanna's Fenty Beauty.

It has also been hit by supply issues, made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic. Resulting product shortages were another major factor in tipping Revlon into bankruptcy, and analysts have said they were unlikely to be resolved in the near-term.

The company was founded in 1932 by brothers Charles and Joseph Revson and Charles Lachman. Revlon went public in 1996 and in 2016 bought by Elizabeth Arden in an $870 million skincare bet to fend off competition. It houses several top brands, including Britney Spears Fragrances and Christina Aguilera Fragrances.

It also made headlines two years ago when Citigroup accidentally sent nearly $900 million of its own money to Revlon's lenders. A judge ruled that the bank couldn't recover the money.

Revlon's sales lagged over the years and in 2021 fell 22% from its 2017 levels. Shares have fallen more than 80% since the beginning of the year.

-- Reuters contributed to this report.

