PCC to receive $1-million in federal grant money for new FIT lab

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Community College's downtown campus has received a $1-million federal grant for a lab in the school's new Advanced Manufacturing Building.
The grant will allow PCC to purchase more than 41 pieces of manufacturing equipment, like 3-D scanners, laser cuters and robotic arms for the Flexible Industry Training (FIT) Lab.
"Hopefully, we can get some more time on the machines, too. So, you get some more for the practical application not just the theory," said Pima student Ian Penrose. Students said they are excited about getting hands on experience with state-of-the art technology.
"It's the time when I'm most awake is when I'm getting hands on experience and just knowing there's an entire simulation of real-life stuff that you get to plug in and move around, it's really exciting," said Alexander Nieves.
Dozens of programs will utilize the new Advanced Manufacturing Building. Officials say it's crucial in training the next generation's workforce. "We are moving from an industrial era model to a digital era model where we have to equip people to work in a technologically enhanced environment," said Lee Lambert, Chancellor of Pima Community College.
Congressman Raul Grijalva attended Tuesday's event acknowledging the grant. He said the grant money will help close the wage and opportunity gap.
"They're going to turn out people, men and women, who are going to be in demand. And if industry wants them, and they will, then they are going to have to pay them well and provide the benefits for them," Grijalva said.
Students said the hands-on experience will make them more attractive to future employers.
"They might have a lot newer equipment, a lot fancier stuff, you get your hands on stuff here then you're ready for when you actually go to the workplace," Penrose said.