Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 215 PM MST.

* At 1212 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the Contreras burn scar will result in
debris flow moving downstream. The debris flow can consist of rock,
mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Kitt Peak and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Netflix lays off 300 employees as bad year continues to hit company

  • Updated
  • 0
Netflix is laying off 300 employees in the midst of a rough year for the streaming giant and pictured, an Android smartphone with the Netflix logo visible on screen, taken on February 7, 2019.

 Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Netflix is laying off 300 employees in the midst of a rough year for the streaming giant.

"While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we made these adjustments so that our costs are growing in line with our slower revenue growth," a company spokesperson told CNN Business Thursday. "We are so grateful for everything they have done for Netflix and are working hard to support them through this difficult transition."

Thursday's layoffs impact around 3% of Netflix's workforce, which includes 11,000 full-time employees. The layoffs are also mostly taking place in the United States. Variety was the first to report the news.

Netflix reported in April that it lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade. That sent shock waves through Wall Street, leading investors to wipe billions of dollars off Netflix market cap. The company's stock has plummeted roughly 70% this year.

Last month, Netflix laid off 150 workers, placing the blame on slowing revenue growth.

Netflix has been coming up with ways to turn the negative tide and get the platform, which has 221.6 million subscribers, back on track.

Ideas include introducing a new lower-priced ad tier and clamping down on password sharing among subscribers.

