Multiple organizations teaming up to tackle affordable housing crisis among older adult

TUCSON (KVOA) — Right now more than three thousand people are on the waiting list for affordable housing.
Senior citizens are the fastest growing group to experience homelessness.
Multiple organizations are teaming up to tackle the affordable housing crisis among older adults. They plan on revamping outdated real estate that disconnects older adults from using health care facilities, grocery stores and more.
Panelists held a roundtable discussion, talking about an initiative that is supposed to help with affordable housing across southern Arizona.
But getting the initiative started is easier said than done.
Manager member of Tofel Dent Construction, Jim Tofel said, “To keep the rent low, it takes a lot of different sources, a lot of different funding, the state of Arizona has done well attracting people to it but it has created an affordability issue."
Another issue contributing to the crisis is that out-of-state landlords are buying up property, then raising the rent. They were not allowing section 8 and veteran vouchers which resulted in older adults becoming homeless.
Now there's a plan in place to prevent that from continuing. It's called the source of income protection ordinance. However, Mayor Romero believes it is going to take more to get a handle on the affordable housing crisis.
She said, “I am looking forward to the board of supervisors wanting to invest in housing affordability and in the unsheltered. The other partner that needs to come to the table is the State of Arizona. They received millions of dollars in Federal AARP dollars that are just sitting in their savings account."
Looking ahead to December, the first a meeting will be held to further come up with a plan to handle the housing crisis in Southern Arizona.