Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this evening. High levels
of atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to
produce excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There
is a higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in
recent days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

  • Updated
Jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions now $1.28 billion, second-largest jackpot in game history

Nancy Linares, left, and Prince Joseph Israel, fill out Mega Millions play slips at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, California, on July 26. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday has risen to $1.1 billion, the second-largest in the 20-year history of the game.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday has risen to an estimated $1.28 billion, according to the game's website -- and would be the second-largest in the game's 20-year history and the third-largest of any US lottery game.

The cash value option of Friday's jackpot is $742.2 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot record is $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket sold in South Carolina. That's the second-largest jackpot for any US lottery game, though it's the world's largest lottery prize won by just one ticket, according to Mega Millions.

The largest jackpot of any US lottery game was $1.586 billion -- a Powerball prize from January 13, 2016, shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million, the release said.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands, with drawings on Tuesday and Friday.

