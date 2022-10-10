Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona receive Tohono O'odham Nation grant funding

TUCSON (KVOA) — Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona announced they received a $30,000 grant from the Tohono O'odham Nation's 12% grant funding program today.
The first-time funding will be used to help underwrite the cost of programs at Lawrence Intermediate School and Johnson Primary School, with an opportunity to rebuild the program at Santa Clara and Summit View Elementary Schools.
The schools program encompasses the Girls Scout Leadership Experience. This connects girls from all walks of life with educational, professional and community-service opportunities.
The all-girl environment and interactive learning promotes exploration of the four programmatic pillars: STEM, Entrepreneurship, the Outdoors, and Life Skills, while also equipping girls with vital skills to be independent and successful adults.
"We are honored to work in partnership with the Tohono O'odham Nation," said Kristen Garcia Hernandez, CEO of Girls Scouts of Southern Arizona.
"With their support, we now have an opportunity to reach out and include more Native American girls in our transformative program, right at their schools," says Kristen.