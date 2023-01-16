Genesis OBGYN contract termination with Blue Cross causes frustration for patients

TUCSON (KVOA) — Genesis OB GYN terminated their contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona in Dec., and it has caused a lot of frustration for patients.
Genesis OB GYN tells News 4 Tucson they are working around the clock to get the situation resolved for their patients.
Genesis OB GYNs medical director, Chris Sullivan, says BCBSAZ and Genesis OB GYN entered negations back in Spring 2022.
Negations have been going back and forth to reach an agreement to benefit both parties and right now, Sullivan says they are working to make sure patients with BCBSAZ are not being charged with out of network expenses.
"We're doing everything in our power to make sure that Blue Cross Blue Shield patients stay with us, and hopefully in the next few weeks this situation will be resolved," said Doctor Sullivan. "We are working night and day to make sure that happens. It's strictly a matter of can we agree to the rate increases that we think is fair."
Doctor Sullivan says the situated is expected to be resolved this year.