Gas prices drop to $4.70 in Pima County after seeing months of record-high prices

TUCSON (KVOA) — Gas prices are finally dropping in Arizona after months of record high prices at the pump.
Arizona was one of ten states last week to see gas prices drop 12 cents or more last week.
According to AAA , the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Arizona is $5.02. In Pima County, it is $4.70. The AM/PM on Speedway Boulevard and Interstate 10 is charging $4.45 per gallon.
So what is driving the decline?
"What we're seeing is demand is going up, but prices are going down," Aldo Vazquez, spokesperson with AAA Arizona said. "And that's in large part due to the price of crude oil ,which is the main ingredient of gasoline, is going down."
Gas Buddy says gas prices could drop an additional 40 to 60-cents if crude remains below $100 a barrel.