Gas prices drop to $4.70 in Pima County after seeing months of record-high prices

...A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTIES... At 821 PM MST, a strong outflow from Marana through Picture Rocks to near Three Points continues to move west and northwest around 45 moph. This outflow continues to kick up dust along and immediately behind the outflow boundary. HAZARD...Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar, trained spotters and public. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 246. Route 77 between mile markers 89 and 92. Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 112. Route 86 between mile markers 126 and 157. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124. Route 286 between mile markers 28 and 45. Locations impacted include... Oro Valley, Marana, Eloy, Three Points, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Picacho, Chui-Chu, San Isidro, Picacho Peak State Park, Kitt Peak, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch, Shopishk and Pan Tak. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. &&