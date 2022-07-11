 Skip to main content
...A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST FOR NORTH
CENTRAL PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTIES...

At 821 PM MST, a strong outflow from Marana through Picture Rocks to
near Three Points continues to move west and northwest around 45
moph.  This outflow continues to kick up dust along and immediately
behind the outflow boundary.

HAZARD...Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of
40 mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar, trained spotters and public.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 246.
Route 77 between mile markers 89 and 92.
Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 112.
Route 86 between mile markers 126 and 157.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.
Route 286 between mile markers 28 and 45.

Locations impacted include...
Oro Valley, Marana, Eloy, Three Points, Avra Valley, Tortolita,
Picacho, Chui-Chu, San Isidro, Picacho Peak State Park, Kitt Peak,
Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, Red Rock,
San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch, Shopishk and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

&&

Gas prices drop to $4.70 in Pima County after seeing months of record-high prices

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas Prices Drop Again

TUCSON (KVOA) — Gas prices are finally dropping in Arizona after months of record high prices at the pump.

Arizona was one of ten states last week to see  gas prices drop 12 cents or more last week.

According to AAA , the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Arizona is $5.02. In Pima County, it is $4.70. The AM/PM on Speedway Boulevard and Interstate 10 is charging $4.45 per gallon.

So what is driving the decline?

"What we're seeing is demand is going up, but prices are going down," Aldo Vazquez, spokesperson with AAA Arizona said. "And that's in large part due to the price of crude oil ,which is the main ingredient of gasoline, is going down."

Gas Buddy says gas prices could drop an additional 40 to 60-cents if crude remains below $100 a barrel.

