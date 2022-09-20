 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Gap is laying off 500 corporate employees as challenges mount

Gap is laying off 500 corporate employees as challenges mount

Roughly 500 corporate jobs are being eliminated at the Gap, adding to the problems that the beleaguered retailer is currently facing.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Roughly 500 corporate jobs are being eliminated at the Gap, adding to the problems that the beleaguered retailer is currently facing.

The cuts include a mix of layoffs and open roles being axed at the company's corporate offices in New York, San Francisco and across Asia, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said the layoffs started in recent days and amount to roughly 5% of the Gap's 8,700 corporate employees.

News of the layoffs comes a few months after the Gap reported weak first quarter earnings, with sales sliding at its flagship brand and its more popular Old Navy chain. In July, the company announced that CEO Sonia Syngal would step down after less than three years. She will be replaced by an interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent leader.

Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, wrote in an analyst note that the job cuts "make sense" because of the company's slowing sales and shrinking retail footprint. He added that Old Navy is no longer as strong as it had been in boosting the Gap's bottom line.

"Traditionally, Gap could rely on its Old Navy banner to cover some of the sluggishness in other parts of the business. However, with the division suffering from supply chain issues and softening demand from the family segment, the whole company is very exposed and needs to take tougher actions to appease investors and present better numbers over the second half of the year," Saunders wrote.

Last week, Kanye West announced he was terminating his two-year-old partnership with the Gap because of "substantial noncompliance." He alleged the retailer breached their partnership by not opening branded Yeezy stores and distributing his apparel as originally planned, among other issues.

Gap confirmed that it was winding down the partnership in an internal company email that was seen by CNN Business.

Shares of the Gap slipped nearly 3% in Tuesday trading, with the stock down 50% for the year.

