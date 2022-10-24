City of Tucson plans to raise water rates starting next year

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson plans to raise rates and fees for water and environmental services starting in 2023.
The updated rates will begin in July 2023 and progressing through June 2027.
The city says there hasn't been a rate increase in three years due to the previously approved plan for 2020 being put on hold due to the pandemic.
A public hearing will be held on Jan. 10, 2023 after which the Mayor and Council will vote on the proposed adoption of the rate plan.
If adopted, the proposed rate plan would go into effect 30 days later.
Tucson Water and Environmental and General Services Department will hold a series of informational sessions to inform customers about the changes.
They are listed below:
- Ward 4
Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6-8 p.m.
William M. Clements Center (MPR)
8155 E. Poinciana Drive
Tucson, AZ 85730
- Ward 2
Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.
Morris K. Udall Center
7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd. (Room 1-3)
Tucson, AZ 85715
- Ward 5
Monday, Nov. 7, 6-8 p.m.
El Pueblo Center
101 W. Irvington Rd. Bldg. 9 (MPR)
Tucson, AZ 85714
- Ward 1
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 6-8 p.m.
El Rio Center
1390 W. Speedway Blvd. (MPR 1)
Tucson, AZ 85745
- Ward 6
Thursday Nov. 10, 6-8 p.m.
Parks and Recreation Administration
900 S. Randolph Way (Mesquite Room)
Tucson, AZ 85716