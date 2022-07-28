Biden says nation is 'on the right path' despite latest GDP report fueling recession fears

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 115 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes and water over
roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1001 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen
over northern parts of Mt Lemmon down toward Oracle.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Stratton Wash, Big Wash and Canada del Oro.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle
Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1115 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 801 AM MST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area due to thunderstorms with an inch in 40
minutes. Radar also indicated up to 1.5 inches of rain has
occurred in parts of the Green Valley and Sahuarita area.
Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to
1.5 inches of rain has fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Box Canyon Wash and Santa Cruz River.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 1230 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways and some low-water crossings may become
impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring
or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1027 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has
fallen in the Oro Valley area.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Big Wash, Indian Well Wash, Sutherland Wash, Canada del Oro,
Santa Cruz River, Chalk Creek, Chirreon Wash and Rillito
River.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will maintain the minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke,
Tortolita, Catalina State Park and Catalina Foothills.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Most of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Biden says nation is 'on the right path' despite latest GDP report fueling recession fears

  • Updated
  • 0
President Joe Biden, seen here on May 10, said Thursday the nation is "on the right path" despite recession fears.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Joe Biden said Thursday the nation is "on the right path" despite recession fears fueled by the latest report from the Commerce Department showing the US economy shrank again in the second quarter.

The nation's gross domestic product fell by 0.9% on an annualized basis from April through June, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday. While there is no steadfast rule governing what defines a recession in the United States, it is commonly understood to be two consecutive quarters of the country's gross domestic product shrinking. But a small group of economists on the Business Cycle Dating Committee officially define when the US economy is in a recession, and they define a recession as involving "a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months."

The White House has been trying for weeks to downplay the significance of Thursday's GDP report, arguing the data does not reflect the latest progress the nation's economy has made, including the recent drop in gas prices across the nation. Top Biden administration officials continue to insist the economy is not in recession amid rampant inflation.

"Coming off of last year's historic economic growth -- and regaining all the private sector jobs lost during the pandemic crisis -- it's no surprise that the economy is slowing down as the Federal Reserve acts to bring down inflation," Biden said in a statement released Thursday.

He continued, "But even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and we will come through this transition stronger and more secure."

The President is scheduled to deliver two speeches related to the economy from the White House on Thursday.

The first is expected to be on the latest deal on an energy and health care bill -- the Inflation Reduction Act -- that was announced Wednesday evening by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

The deal represents a major breakthrough in negotiations that have been ongoing for more than a year and contains a number of Democratic priorities, including investing $369 billion into energy and climate change programs, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. The bill will face fierce GOP opposition, but stands a real chance of becoming law as soon as August.

Hours later, the President is scheduled to speak about the economy more broadly and meet with CEOs to receive an update on economic conditions across several industries, the White House says. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Cecilia Rouse are expected to attend.

Biden will also host a group of CEOs from five major US businesses Thursday afternoon to discuss the economy following the gross domestic product report. The leaders of Corning, Marriott International, Bank of America, TIAA, and Deloitte will be present, according to a list of participants shared with CNN. Corning CEO Wendell Weeks and Marriott CEO Tony Capuano will attend the event in-person. Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, TIAA CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett, and Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen will participate virtually.

The latest GDP reading comes one day after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for a second time this year in an attempt to tame rampant inflation. Wednesday's rate hike represents the first time in modern Fed history that the central bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points twice in a row.

It also comes the same week another key economic indicator showed consumer confidence slipped for the third straight month.

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Thursday argued that although economic growth is slowing, the economy as a whole is showing "extraordinary resilience," and pointed to the jobs the nation has added in the past year.

"We are in a transition, there's no doubt. The economy is slowing and that is what most expected when coming off of an extremely strong and fast recovery last year. But all of the indications that we see right now are for an economy that's showing extraordinary resilience in the face of global challenges," Deese told CNN's Jim Sciutto on "CNN Newsroom."

He added, "The most important thing we can do right now ... is to move on historic legislation that would lower costs and help encourage greater business investment over the long term."

