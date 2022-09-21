Biden commits another $2.9 billion to fight world hunger as Russia's invasion of Ukraine takes global toll

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 316 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and Rita Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 540 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams and
highways.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

This includes the following highways...
Route 85 between mile markers 58 and 68.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 258 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Covered Wells, Anegam, Palo Verde Stand, Ak
Chin, Mountain Village, Kupk, Kots Kug and Papago Farms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 401 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde and Saguaro National Park East.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly. This has the potential to produce signfciant
flash flooding as repeated showers and storms with intense
rainfall move across the same locations. Expect many washes to
experience flash flooding.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Pisinemo, Hickiwan, San Simon, Kohatk, Ventana, Vaya Chin, Santa
Cruz and San Simon West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of washes, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 431 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. showers and thunderstorms have moved
repeatedly across the same area over the past 3 hours.
Therefore the Flash Flood Warnings will gradually be replaced
with an area flood warning. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus
National Monument, Covered Wells, Anegam, Gu Oidak, San
Simon, North Komelik, Kohatk, Charco 27, Palo Verde Stand,
Ventana, Ak Chin, No:ligk, Vaya Chin, Cababi, Sil Nakya and
San Luis - Sells District.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Biden commits another $2.9 billion to fight world hunger as Russia's invasion of Ukraine takes global toll

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden commits another $2.9 billion to fight world hunger as Russia's invasion of Ukraine takes global toll

President Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York City on September 21. Biden announced on Wednesday that the US will provide $2.9 billion in additional funding to combat global food insecurity.

 Brian McDermid/Reuters

The US will provide another $2.9 billion in additional funding to combat global food insecurity, President Joe Biden announced at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

World hunger is expected to rise this year, in part because Russia's invasion of Ukraine has further disrupted supply chains and increased food prices globally.

"It's Russia's war that is worsening food insecurity, and only Russia can end it," Biden said, stressing that the sanctions multiple countries have levied on Russia allow it to continue exporting food and fertilizer.

Nearly 120 million more people are estimated to be food insecure this year in 77 low- and middle-income countries in sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, according to a recent report by the US Department of Agriculture.

This includes nearly 42 million more people who are food insecure resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and fertilizer and energy price increases. Russia and Ukraine together account for one quarter of global wheat exports and are among the world's largest corn producers and exporters.

A total of 1.3 billion people are expected to be food insecure in the countries examined this year, an increase of nearly 10% over 2021, according to the report, which is published annually.

Billions in US aid this year

The aid Biden announced Wednesday adds to the $6.9 billion in assistance the US is directing for global food security this year, the administration said.

Even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, food, energy and fertilizer costs were on the rise. Also, the Covid-19 pandemic sharply increased food insecurity in the countries examined as the economies contracted in 2020.

Some $2 billion in additional funds will be directed to global humanitarian assistance through the US Agency for International Development, known as USAID. It will provide food and nutrition aid, safe drinking water, health care and other relief.

The remaining money will be used to help small farmers and school children, as well as fund other food security efforts.

The outlook for food insecurity is expected to improve by 2032 as economic growth improves, according to the USDA report. Some 577 million people are projected to be food insecure in the countries examined at that time, a drop of nearly 57%.

The White House is also focused on food insecurity within the US. It will host a conference on hunger, nutrition and health next Wednesday, more than 50 years after the first and only such meeting was held.

Food insecurity among US families with children fell in 2021, reversing a spike during the first year of the pandemic, according to a separate USDA report released earlier this month. But elderly Americans living alone experienced an increase in food insecurity.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.