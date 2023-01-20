Arizona to host online auction of abandoned safe deposit boxes

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Revenue plans to hold an auction of items from abandoned safe deposit boxes next week.
Items for sale include jewelry, coins, currency and various collectibles found in safe deposit boxes that have not been claimed by their owners in many years.
The auction will be held online from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 through 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Interested buyers can also attend the in-person preview on Friday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The preview will be held at Sierra Auction Management, Inc., 4298 N. 35th Drive Phoenix, AZ 85019.