...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SATURDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in the
typically colder locations of the Warning area both Saturday
and Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM
MST Saturday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to
8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from
26 to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

Arizona to host online auction of abandoned safe deposit boxes

  • Updated
  • 0
Online Shopping

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Revenue plans to hold an auction of items from abandoned safe deposit boxes next week.

Items for sale include jewelry, coins, currency and various collectibles found in safe deposit boxes that have not been claimed by their owners in many years.

The auction will be held online from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 through 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. 

Interested buyers can also attend the in-person preview on Friday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The preview will be held at Sierra Auction Management, Inc., 4298 N. 35th Drive Phoenix, AZ 85019. 

Tags

