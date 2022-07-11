 Skip to main content
Arizona gas prices dropping

TUCSON (KVOA) -  Gas prices are finally dropping in Arizona after months of record high prices at the pump.

Arizona was one of ten states last week to see  gas prices drop 12 cents or more last week.

According to Triple A , the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Arizona is $5.02. In Pima County it's $4.70. The AM/PM on Speedway and I-10 is charging $4.45 per gallon.

So what's driving the decline? Aldo Vazquez, spokesperson with Triple A Arizona, said "What we're seeing is demand is going up but prices are going down and that's in large part due to the price of crude oil which is the main ingredient of gasoline, is going down."

And Gas Buddy says gas prices could drop an additional 40 to 60-cents if crude remains below $100 a barrel.

