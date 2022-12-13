Arizona Board of Regents approve contract extension for Jedd Fisch

TUCSON (KVOA) — University of Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch and Arizona Board of Regents have agreed to a contract extension through the 2027 season on Tuesday.
The Arizona Board of Regents approved his new financial terms that include compensation of $16.3 million dollars over five years.
"I fully believe that Coach Fisch is the right man to lead Arizona Football into a new era," said University of Arizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins. "He has brought a new level of energy and excitement to Arizona Football, for our student-athletes and for our fans. With a top-20 recruitment class this past year, an outstanding season, and the kind of integrity and dedication we value at the University of Arizona, he has earned this vote of confidence. His care for our student-athletes and his commitment to their success is second to none, and I am excited for the bright future he is building for this program."
In their 2022 season, they defeated No. 9 UCLA at the Rose Bowl, which was Arizona's first top-10 win on the road since 2015. Then, they defeated Arizona State in the Territorial Cup in their last game of the season.
Quarterback, Jayden de Laura threw for 3,685 yards with 25 touchdowns in 2022, which ranked 6th and 3rd in the program history for the season.
Wide receiver, Jacob Cowing finished his season with 85 catches for 1,034 yards. This was the third-most catches and the seventh-most yards in the season by a Wildcat. His catches were he most made by an Arizona Wildcat since Bobby Wade's 93-reception season in 2022.
Receiver Tetairoa McMillan finished his freshman year with 39 catches 702 yards and 8 touchdowns. His yards were the most ever by an Arizona freshman and his yardage and touchdown catches were among the top FBS true freshman during the regular season.
McMillan and offensive lineman, Jonah Savaiinaea made Arizona the only school with two honorees on 247 Sports Freshmen All-American team.
The individual accomplishments from Arizona sportsmen led Arizona offense into becoming one of the most improved team in the nation.
"My family and I are extremely grateful to the Arizona Board of Regents, President Robbins, Dave Heeke and the entire University community for their commitment to what we are building as a football program," Fisch said. "These new contractual terms will allow my staff and I to continue elevating all aspects of Arizona Football as we recruit and develop the next generation of Wildcats. I would like to thank all our student-athletes, coaches and staff who have played key roles in getting our program to where it is today. I am also grateful to our community and Wildcat Nation for supporting our football program, and I can't wait to see Arizona Stadium filled with red and blue in the future. Bear Down and Go Cats!"
Arizona signed its highest rated recruiting class ever in 2022 that ranked at the top of the Pac-12 and in the top 25 nationally.
The program has also set its all0time high GPA in any Fall and Spring semester since Fisch was named head coach in Dec. 2020.