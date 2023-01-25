Fearing harm to wildlife and environment, conservation groups sue to stop Interstate 11 project

TUCSON - (KVOA) Conservationists leading a fight to stop a proposed interstate from being built in Arizona went in front of a federal judge for the first time on Wednesday.
Conservation groups say building Interstate 11 puts wildlife habitats at risk and damages the environment.
"This freeway in Avra Valley needs to be put to bed and stopped, just forget about it," Carolyn Campbell, the Executive Director of the Coalition For Sonoran Desert Protection said. "An overarching new freeway that snakes through public lands that have been protected for close to a hundred years by the county, different federal government agencies and particularly that will sever wildlife linkages"
In November 2021, the Federal Highway Administration green lit a project to build a 280-mile stretch of the proposed I-11 from Nogales to Wickenberg. The proposed highway goes up through Las Vegas, north all the way to Canada.
Conservation groups sued hoping to derail the project, arguing the route goes right through wildlife areas in Avra Valley, parts of Saguaro National Park and Ironwood National Monument.
"There is no route that can go through that side of town that would not destroy our natural resources," Campbell said.
"We're dismayed that the government will not let go of this choice of going through the corridor that they want, irreplaceable, ecological habitat," David Robinson with the Tucson Audubon Society said.
This hearing focused on a motion brought by the federal government to dismiss a part of the lawsuit, saying national monuments don't need to be considered at this stage because it's too early in the process.
At this time, no funding has been set aside for Interstate 11.
David Robinson argues this freeway should not be built at all.
"This is entirely the wring approach to dealing with primarily a transportation issue," Robinson said. "We need to protect the environment, we need encourage economic development and fight climate change but not do it in a way that would cause such terrible impacts."
No timetable on when Judge John Hinderaker will issue a decision on the motion filed by the federal government.
News 4 Tucson contacted the Federal Highway Administration for this story. A spokesperson said the agency cannot comment on pending litigation.