Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until Thursday July 13th, 2023.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing grows to $615 million – the 10th largest prize in history

  • Updated
  • 0
A fortunate player could end up taking home $615 million, the 10th-largest Powerball prize ever, seen here at Kavanagh Liquors in San Lorenzo, California and the jackpot has a $310.6 million lump-sum cash value, according to a Powerball news release.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(CNN) — Feeling lucky? The potential prize for the massive Powerball jackpot just made history, lottery officials announced Friday.

A fortunate player could end up taking home $615 million in Saturday’s drawing – the 10th-largest Powerball prize ever. The jackpot has a $310.6 million lump-sum cash value, according to a Powerball news release.

Game leaders upped the ante Friday after increasing the possible winnings from an estimated $590 million.

“The decision to raise the jackpot was the result of strong ticket sales and an increase in the interest rates used to fund the annuitized prize,” a spokesperson for the Multi-State Lottery Association told CNN in an email.

There have been 33 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

The last time a lottery player matched all five white balls and the red Powerball was on April 19, when a winning ticket in Ohio earned a grand prize of $252.6 million.

The lucky winner of Saturday’s jackpot could choose between the annuitized $615 million prize over 30 years or to take the lump-sum payment. Both prizes are before taxes, according to lottery officials.

No one matched all six drawn numbers – the white balls of 17, 24, 48, 62 and 68 along with the red Powerball of 23 – on Wednesday. However, three lucky players in Florida, Ohio and New York won $1 million prizes, according to officials.

The drawing produced over 864,000 winning tickets for lower-tier prizes nationwide on Wednesday worth a combined total of $9 million.

“If no one wins the jackpot Saturday night, we are projecting an estimated jackpot of $650 million for Monday’s drawing,” a Multi-State Lottery Association spokesperson said.

A ticket sold in California won the largest-ever Powerball prize of $2.04 billion on November 7, 2022.

The Powerball isn’t the only massive lottery prize this week. The Mega Millions jackpot is also approaching half a billion dollars, making it the 14th largest prize in Mega Millions history. Players will have a chance to claim the $480 million jackpot during Tuesday’s drawing.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

