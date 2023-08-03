Authorities seeking public's help locating suspect involved in hit and run

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a suspect vehicle that struck and killed a bicyclist and left the scene on Thursday morning.

Just after 3:40 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of East 22nd Street, near South Alamo Avenue, for a collision involving a bicyclist.

Police learned the involved vehicle fled the scene eastbound prior to their arrival.

The bicyclist, 46-year-old Anthony Branden Sipes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sipes was riding his bicycle east on 22nd Street in the bicycle lane when he was struck from behind by the suspect vehicle.

The bicyclist had a light attached to the front of his bicycle and was also wearing a bright neon colored shirt.

Detectives are reviewing forensic evidence and believe that the suspect vehicle is a 2008-2014 Cadillac CTS sedan or coupe.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to call 911.