 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category. Heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Authorities seeking public's help locating suspect involved in hit and run

  • Updated
  • 0
Eastside crash
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a suspect vehicle that struck and killed a bicyclist and left the scene on Thursday morning.

Just after 3:40 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of East 22nd Street, near South Alamo Avenue, for a collision involving a bicyclist.

Police learned the involved vehicle fled the scene eastbound prior to their arrival.

The bicyclist, 46-year-old Anthony Branden Sipes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sipes was riding his bicycle east on 22nd Street in the bicycle lane when he was struck from behind by the suspect vehicle.

The bicyclist had a light attached to the front of his bicycle and was also wearing a bright neon colored shirt.

Detectives are reviewing forensic evidence and believe that the suspect vehicle is a 2008-2014 Cadillac CTS sedan or coupe.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to call 911.

Tags

Recommended for you