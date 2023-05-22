Authorities investigating collision that left bicyclist dead

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been charged for striking and killing a bicyclist on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after 2:45 p.m., authorities responded to the 4200 block of East 29th Street for the reports of a collision involving a white 2010 Chevrolet Colorado and a bicyclist.
The bicyclist, 54-year-old Paul A. Antonio, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Upon further investigation, it was revealed Antonio was crossing 29th Street from north to south when he was struck by the Colorado, driven by 40-year-old James Lee Sorg, that was traveling east in the curb lane.
It was determined that Sorg was impaired at the time of the collision and was driving well above the posted 35 MPH speed limit. Antonio was also not wearing a helmet at the time.
He was charged with one count of manslaughter and was booked into the Pima County Jail.
Speeding and impaired driving are the major contributing factors of the collision.
It remains an active investigation.