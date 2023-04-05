A Mountain Hosting This Weekend Good Friday Cross Procession And Easter Service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Restricted access needed to A Mountain this weekend for Good Friday procession and Easter service.
Sentinel Peak Road will close at 2pm on Friday, April 7 and operations will resume Saturday, April 8, at 8 am for pedestrians and bicyclists and 11 am for vehicles due to A Mountain hosting the Good Friday Cross Procession and Easter Sunday Sunrise Services.
Driving near this area may experience traffic delays, and should proceed with caution when driving, bicycling or walking near these areas, watch for event participants and obey all neighborhood posted speed limits.