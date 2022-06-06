 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures
between 106 and 114 possible. Hottest values in portions of the
lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Wisconsin man sentenced to life in prison for killing grandson with sledgehammer

  • Updated
  • 0
Wisconsin man sentenced to life in prison for killing grandson with sledgehammer

Andrez Martina

 Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) -- The man convicted of killing his 12-year-old grandson with a sledgehammer has been sentenced for the August 2021 death of Andre Smith.

Andrez Martina will spend the rest of his life in prison.

"What he did was unspeakable, unthinkable and unbelievable to do to a child," said Illysha McCroy, Andre's grandmother.

Prosecutors said Martina attacked Smith because he thought the boy stole money from his wallet.

Martina claimed the boy pulled a gun on him.

Prosecutors said Smith's injuries were too extensive for Martina to claim self-defense.

"I'm profoundly sorry that I wasn't able to control my panic and anxiety," Martina said.

Martina was convicted in May of first-degree intentional homicide.

The judge called his acts deliberate.

The judge called his acts deliberate and sentenced him to two life sentences. plus 23 years in prison.

"This is the most, one of the most, I wish I could say the most, one of the most aggravated homicides that I've dealt with, and I've been in this area of practice for almost 38 years Mr. Martina," Milwaukee County Judge Stephanie Rothstein said last month.

Martina was also convicted and sentenced for attacking Andre's 8-year-old brother who survived.

"I'm very happy that the judge saw through that horse (expletive), and I'm glad that she called him out and she gave him the proper sentence," Andre's mother, Nakeda Martina said.

Martina's attorney said his client is no longer communicating with him but has indicated he plans to appeal his conviction.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tags

Recommended for you