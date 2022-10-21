UPDATE: Suspect arrested in reference to a homicide in Picture Rocks

TUCSON (KVOA) — Deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting near Picture Rocks Thursday.
The shooting occurred on Thursday near the 6000 block of North Featherstone Drive.
Deputies located Howard Osckai, 56, with obvious signs of trauma. Picture Rocks Fire Department transported him to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives learned there was an altercation between Osckai and his son. During the altercation Nicholas Osckai, 30, shot his father.
Nicholas was arrested at the scene and transported to Pima County Adult Detention Complex and charged with second degree murder.