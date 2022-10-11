Two men arrested for shooting that left one dead on the west side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two men have been arrested following a shooting that left a man dead on the west side Aug. 22.
Police said the shooting happened at Joaquin Murrieta Park.
Last Monday, 30-year-old Armando Ruiz-Valencia was located and detained in Nogales, Arizona. He is currently being held in Pima County Jail for 1st Degree Murder and has a $1,000,000 bond.
Thirty-nine-year-old Sergio Guillermo Urquidez was located on Tucson's southside last Tuesday. He is currently being held in Pima County Jail for his warrant for 1st Degree Murder and is being held on a $10,0005,000 bond.
Tucson Police Department Homicide Detectives are actively pursuing leads and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.