Two dead in shooting on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two men are dead in a shooting that happened on Tucson's southside Nov. 10.
Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of W. San Ricardo Blvd just after 11:50 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive male with an obvious sign of gunshot trauma. They also observed a black SUV driving away from the scene.
The victim was identified as Tyrone Boney, 41, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
As other officers were interviewing occupants, they learned a second male had sustained gunshot trauma and drove himself to Banner University Medical Center/South Campus in a black SUV.
Deputies identified the second victim as Kevin Lavon Vie, 34. He also succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Detectives learned Tyrone Boney was in a domestic relationship with one of the occupants. Boney and Vie were at the residence to confront the occupants. One of the occupants, a 40 year-old male, ordered Boney and Vie to leave, and the confrontation turned physical.
The confrontation led to gunfire in which Boney and Vie were hit and Vie fled in the SUV to the hospital.
The occupant sustained minor injuries from the confrontation and was treated at the scene.
Detectives charged the 40-year-old occupant with weapons misconduct/prohibited possessor. He has since been released from Pima County Jail.