Tucson woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for retail theft scheme

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson woman was sentenced to 2 years in prison for retail theft scheme that defrauded various stores across Arizona.
Brittany Cannon pled guilty to one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices and one count of organized retail theft.
Cannon was indicted in May 2021. She was accused of participating in an organized retail theft ring that defrauded various Target and Marshalls stores across Arizona.
According to the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Cannon would take merchandise without paying in order to resell items on Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp. When Cannon was apprehended, she was in a vehicle with stolen items.
After being released from prison, Cannon was also sentenced to 5 years of probabtion.