Tucson man sentenced Wednesday for killing another man in 2020

TUCSON - Dimitri Romero, 27, was sentenced Wednesday for killing another man in a gang related shooting.
Romero did not address the court during the sentencing because his attorney advised him not to. She told the court she believes he is innocent and they will be appealing the conviction.
Judge Catherine Woods told the court she thought long and hard about her decision.
"Count two class one felony. It is the judgement of this court that the defendant shall serve a life sentence in prison however he is going to be eligible to be considered for parole after 25 years," said Judge Catherine.
Judge Woods also told the court she believed given his age, 27 and spending 25 years in prison he may change. She also recognized his past criminal record.
"I've thought long and hard about whether it would be appropriate to exercise discretion in the defendant's favor given that he killed another human being on a different occasion prior to this," said Judge Catherine.
The judge sentenced him for killing 33-year old Rashad Odell Howell on September 6th 2020 at Christie's Cabaret.
She also referred to a homicide from April 4, 2013 on east 32nd Street near South Park Avenue where 23 year old Marcus Johnson was murdered.
Romero was convicted of negligent homicide and sentenced to five years in prison.
Romero's attorney Margo Cowan gave her sympathies to the family of Sean Rashad Odell Howell.
The victim's mother wrote a letter to the judge. It was read by a victim's service advocate.
"On the morning of Sept. 6, the doctor comes out and says he couldn't be saved due to multiple gunshot wounds. I fell to my knees and screamed until I couldn't. There was pain that no mom or amount of medicine could heal," wrote Cynthia Howell.
The victim's mother went on to describe her son as a loving and caring person who had a big heart and was a good athlete.
She also wrote in her letter her son was not there to defend himself or answer questions about his murder.
"He can't tell us what happened that fateful night. He can't tell us why the defendant Dimitris fired one, two, three, four shots into Sean's back as Sean was retrieving from him. Clearly Sean was posing no threat to him."
News 4 Tucson previously covered a story involving Sean Rashad Odell Howell in 2021.
Tucson police said he was involved in a homicide in 2019 where Ryan Hercher was murdered.
Due to forensics and 88-CRIME tips, Tucson Police Public Information Officer Frank Magos commented,
"Detectives were able to identify Mr. Howell as being present at Mr. Herser's homicide due to a latent palm print."
To read the story about Sean Rashad Odell Howell, click here.