Tucson man convicted of child sexual abuse

TUCSON (KVOA) —A Tucson mas has been convicted of child sexual abuse.
A jury found 43-year-old Eric David Marrufo guilty of five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of abusive sexual contact with a child last week.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Marrufo sexually abused the victims at his home in Tucson, on the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation between August 2006 and August 2008.
Each conviction for aggravated sexual abuse of a child and abusive sexual contact with a child carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
Marrufo is set to be sentenced on Oct. 24.