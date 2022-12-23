Tory Lanez found guilty of all charges in 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

A Los Angeles jury on Friday found rapper and singer Tory Lanez guilty of three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said.
Lanez had pleaded not guilty in November 2020 to assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, according to the LA County DA.
The jury convicted him on all three counts.
Megan accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot after she exited a vehicle they had been riding in following an argument.
In her testimony during the trial, Megan said things were tense in the car between her, Lanez, and her former friend and assistant, Kelsey Harris, Billboard Magazine reports. The artist testified Lanez wanted her to come clean with Harris about the fact that the two of them had been intimate. But Billboard reports Megan was uncomfortable doing so because she knew Harris had a crush on the Canadian singer and rapper.
Megan said she had exited the car when Lanez shot her.
"I started walking away and I hear Tory yell, 'Dance, b***h," she tearfully testified, according to Billboard. "I froze. I just felt shock. I felt hurt. I looked down at my feet and I see all of this blood."
Lanez did not take the stand in his defense during the nine-day trial, according to Billboard.
The story is developing...
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.