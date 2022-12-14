 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Pima and southeast Pinal counties including the
Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect tonight into Thursday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Todd and Julie Chrisley ordered to report to Florida prisons in mid-January

  • Updated
  • 0
1242851801

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- "Let's Talk About Sex, Grayson" Episode 809 -- Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley -- (Photo by: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

 USA Network

Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who last month were sentenced to prison for fraud and tax crimes, will be heading to Florida to serve their time, according to documents from the US Marshals Service that were recently filed with the court.

The couple have been ordered to report to two different federal prisons on January 17, according to the documents.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, best known for their reality series "Chrisley Knows Best," were found guilty in June of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. In addition, they were found guilty of several tax crimes, including attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

Todd Chrisley, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison with three years of supervised release, has been assigned to serve time at FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida.

His wife Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. She is assigned to FCI Marianna SCP, a "medium security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp" in Marianna, Florida, according to the prison's website.

The prisons are about a two-hour drive from each other on Florida's Panhandle.

"Chrisley Knows Best" debuted in 2014 on the USA Network. New episodes, filmed prior to the trial, will debut sometime next year.

In a statement provided to CNN after their sentencing, the family's attorney, Alex Little, of Burr & Forman LLP, said, in part: "Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you