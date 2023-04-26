Testimony begins in triple murder case

TUCSON (KVOA)- The murder trial of a man accused of killing his estranged wife and her two teenage sons got underway on Wednesday.
John Edward James was charged with the murders and is representing himself in court.
So far, six witnesses have taken the stand in Judge Douglas Metcalf's sixth floor courtroom.
Judge Metcalf asked News 4 Tucson not show some of those witnesses. There testimony heartbreaking.
Retired Tucson police detective Bob Buller also took the stand. He told the jury the defendant, "He was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence disorderly conduct."
Before Buller retired he was assigned to the Domestic Violence unit. He was working a case involving the defendant.
Investigators said, he pulled a gun on his estranged wife Willona White and her 18 year-old-son Talmadge Holmes.
The prosecutor Joseph Ricks told the court why James went to their house on Toronto street in July of 2021.
That was to make sure they didn't testify because he was aware he was facing a long prison sentence.
Ricks asked Buller to talked about his experience with domestic violence cases.
"Is it common in your training and experience for victims not to tell the family or minimize the abuse. "
Buller responded, " It is very common (inaudible) in cases that I had where I was a detective to reach out to family members they were unaware of what had been going on."
Ricks also asked. "Do you recognize Mr. James here today? " I do."
Representing himself, James questioned the detective.
"Sir did you see me commit this crime in 2021, of harming my people in anyway , or harming Talmadge Holmes, Willona White and Jaiden White? Buller responded, "No I did not sir."
James asked, Sir, isn't it true that you're just testifying it's like to portray me in a negative light sir? Response, " No. "
The trial is scheduled to last two weeks, some people in court were saying at this rate it will probably be longer.
Testimony resumes on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m.