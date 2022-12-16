Suspect arrested, man identified in reference to man being stabbed on Tucson's southwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man on Tucson's southwest side.
Police responded to the 3200 block of West Dakota Street in reference to a domestic violence call at around 7 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they located an adult male with obvious signs of trauma.
The victim has been identified as 89-year-old Delbert McBride.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect is being identified as McBride's step-granddaughter, 58-year-old Terri Sides.
She is being charged with second degree murder and booked into Pima County Adult Detention Complex.