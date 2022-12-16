 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested in reference to man being fatally stabbed on Tucson's southwest side

  • Updated
  • 0
TUCSON (KVOA) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man on Tucson's southwest side.

Police responded to the 3200 block of West Dakota Street in reference to a domestic violence call at around 7 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they located an adult male with obvious signs of trauma.

The victim has been identified as 89-year-old Delbert McBride. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is being identified as McBride's step-granddaughter, 58-year-old Terri Sides.

She is being charged with second degree murder and booked into Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

