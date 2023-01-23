Suspect arrested after shooting and killing a woman in Chandler

PHOENIX (KVOA) — A man was arrested after he shot and killed a woman on Friday morning in Chandler.
Chandler Police responded to a call for shots fired near Arizona Avenue and Fairview Street in Chandler, where they reported a female in her 30s with several gunshot wounds.
The woman was later identified as Jessica Luz. She was transported to a hospital but died there.
Officers took 41-year-old James A Taylor into custody after he was identified walking into the backyard of a nearby residence and matched the description provided by witnesses.
Police say Taylor shot Luz multiple times following an argument in which Taylor asked Luz to leave the alley she was found in.
Taylor was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.