...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Suspect arrested after shooting and killing a woman in Chandler

PHOENIX (KVOA) — A man was arrested after he shot and killed a woman on Friday morning in Chandler. 

Chandler Police responded to a call for shots fired near Arizona Avenue and Fairview Street in Chandler, where they reported a female in her 30s with several gunshot wounds.

The woman was later identified as Jessica Luz. She was transported to a hospital but died there.

Officers took 41-year-old James A Taylor into custody after he was identified walking into the backyard of a nearby residence and matched the description provided by witnesses. 

Police say Taylor shot Luz multiple times following an argument in which Taylor asked Luz to leave the alley she was found in. 

Taylor was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.

