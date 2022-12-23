 Skip to main content
PSCO arrests parents of 12-year-old boy who disappeared

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pinal County Sheriff's Department has taken Kelly Conklin's, 12, parents into custody.

Conklin reportedly went missing on Tuesday with another member of his household near the area of Combs and Gantzel Roads in San Tan Valley. He is still reported to be missing while the other child was located and safe.

His parents have been taken into custody for allegations involving child abuse according to the Pinal County Sherriff's Office.

They were arrested after detectives interviewed the other children in the home.

Conklin was last seen wearing a black GAP hoodie with gray letters and sweatpants with multi-colored triangles.

