...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. Outlying
locations prone to colder temperatures may drop lower.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The warning area has not had widespread
sub- freezing temperatures since the middle of December and for
the last couple of weeks lows have generally been mild in the
40s. Given that, preparation may be needed to protect pipes,
plants and pets!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Pima County Sheriff's Department Sergeant arrested on sexual assault charges

  Updated
  • 0
Untitled design - 1

TUCSON - (KVOA) Pima County Sergeant Ricky Garcia is on the other end of the law, Wednesday night.

Sgt. Garcia was booked into the Pima County Jail on sexual assault charges.

News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink spoke with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos after Garcia's arrest.

"It's really one of anger disappointment. Sgt. Garcia was a trusted member of this organization," Sheriff Nanos said.

The investigation into Garcia's alleged misconduct centers around his actions at a house party on Dec. 17, when Garcia allegedly sexually assaulted a female colleague when they were both off duty.

"Sgt. Garcia adamantly denies that there was any sexual assault or any other criminal misconduct that took place," Defense Attorney Louis Fidel said.

After the allegations surfaced, Garcia was placed on paid administrative leave.

PCSD now says it's started the process to terminate Garcia.

"The best way I can deal with it, is I am going to be focused not on Sgt. Garcia, but on the victims in this case," Nanos said. "That's really the who was wronged here. She deserves our support and she has it."

Garcia's initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.

