Pima County Sheriff's Department Sergeant arrested on sexual assault charges

TUCSON - (KVOA) Pima County Sergeant Ricky Garcia is on the other end of the law, Wednesday night.
Sgt. Garcia was booked into the Pima County Jail on sexual assault charges.
News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink spoke with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos after Garcia's arrest.
"It's really one of anger disappointment. Sgt. Garcia was a trusted member of this organization," Sheriff Nanos said.
The investigation into Garcia's alleged misconduct centers around his actions at a house party on Dec. 17, when Garcia allegedly sexually assaulted a female colleague when they were both off duty.
"Sgt. Garcia adamantly denies that there was any sexual assault or any other criminal misconduct that took place," Defense Attorney Louis Fidel said.
After the allegations surfaced, Garcia was placed on paid administrative leave.
PCSD now says it's started the process to terminate Garcia.
"The best way I can deal with it, is I am going to be focused not on Sgt. Garcia, but on the victims in this case," Nanos said. "That's really the who was wronged here. She deserves our support and she has it."
Garcia's initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.