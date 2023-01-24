Pima County Sergeant in process of being fired after being arrested and charged for sexual assault

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Pima County Sheriff's sergeant is in the process of being terminated after being arrested and charged for sexual assault.
Garcia turned himself in last Thursday for a sexual assault charge.
"We called Sgt. Garcia and served him his letter of notice of intent to terminate," Sheriff Nanos told News 4 Tucson.
The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred last December when he hosted a Christmas party at his house.
During that gathering, Garcia allegedly sexually assault a colleague.
He spent 16 hours in custody. A judge has released him to pretrial services on Jan. 19.
Sheriff Nanos says he's all about second chances, but not in this case.
"But there are certain things that are just not OK. We can't give you a chance when you commit a crime such as sexual assault. There is no second chance, not from me," Sherrif Nanos said. "Sgt. Garcia will have his day in court. He will also have due process with the merit hearing if he chooses but as far as I am concerned there are certain offences I can forgive, not this one."
News 4 Tucson also spoke to a local attorney, who is not Garcia's attorney, Mike Storie. Storie says the chances of an employee convincing a chief or sheriff to reverse their decision is rare.
"If there is someone arrested and booked and put into jail, you can pretty much assume it's going to be a notice of intent to terminate, and that their minds are made up," said Storie.
Before the final decision is made, Garcia and his attorney are scheduled to meet with the sheriff on Friday.