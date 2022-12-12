Pima County had the highest DUI arrests in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - The numbers are in and this weekend, and Pima County Sheriff's Department had 20 DUI arrests among some of the highest in the state.
Jessica Silvas is all too familiar with drinking and driving statistics.
She lost her son, 23-year-old, Rene Silvas, and 30-year-old brother, Rudy, to a drunk driver on June 11, 2021.
The accident was in the area of Miracle Mile and I-10 where the two men were struck and killed by a drunk driver as they fixed a flat tire.
"It makes me so sick to my stomach there are people out there drinking and driving," Silvas told News 4 Tucson. "Losing a family is always hard. Losing my brother was hard but the loss of a child is something that is indescribable, it's something you can never put into words and it leaves you feeling empty."
Over the weekend, Sergeant Clint Enderle who heads DUI enforcements for the Pima County Sheriff's Department. He said they saturated certain areas of Pima County looking for impaired drivers. So far, he said they are on track to double the number of DUI arrests during the month of December.
Last year they had 45 cases for the entire month. As of Dec. 12, they have had 47 DUI arrests so far.
"Impaired drivers cause a lot of injuries throughout the county on an annual basis."
Silvas said she wants others to think twice about drinking and driving.
"It's not worth the pain you put a family through because we didn't deserve this for selfish reasons because you chose to drink and drive," said Silvas.
The man responsible for the deaths of her son and brother was just sentenced last month. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and 10 years' probation.