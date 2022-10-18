Pima County Attorney claims Arizona needs "Red Flag" laws

TUCSON (KVOA) - The county attorney responded to criticism that's being leveled at her office for not prosecuting a former University of Arizona student suspected of killing Professor Dr. Thomas Meixner nearly two weeks ago.
On Monday, President Robert Robbins sent a letter to the U of A community explaining the steps they took to keep Murad Dervish from returning to campus.
Included in the letter, U of A police sent cases to the Pima County Attorney's office that involved the alleged killer.
The incident occurred nearly two weeks ago at the Harshbarger Building.
Details about the suspect and his alleged threatening behavior are also coming to light and what some believe is the Pima County Attorney's office failure to prosecute.
County Attorney Laura Conover told News 4 Tucson, "I am so sorry for the loss that everyone is going through right now."
Dr. Meixner was the department head of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. He's remembered by many as a generous man who wanted to make this world a better place.
Conover added, "This was a huge loss for the whole community."
Conover said, the information sent by UA Police in a mailed packet didn't provide enough information to prosecute Murad Dervish who had been expelled from the University.
"We can Monday morning quarterback and we can say we wished the County Attorney's office had been brought to the table. We wished we would have been briefed , we wished MHST had been involved in mental health." said Conover. But that didn't happen.
She also commented, "There were injunctions of harassment that were granted but never served. Had we been able to charge a criminal complaint it would have been in the same envelope with the injunctions with the constables office that was never served."
She also mentioned Arizona does not have a "Red Flag" Law.
"When you have a case like this that has all the "red flags" going off in the books we don't have the tools."
She promised for the next year she will be talking a lot about "Red Flag Laws"
"Unitl we have that..we lack the tools in Arizona we need and I fear these incidents will just keep happening."
Dervish is currently behind bars in the Pima County Jail on charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault.