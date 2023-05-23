One man dead after colliding with another vehicle early Tuesday morning

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has died after colliding with another vehicle early Tuesday morning.
At 1:24 a.m., Pima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle collision and West Orange Grove Road and North La Cholla Blvd.
Upon arrival, they discovered a Toyota and Jeep collided in the intersection.
The driver of the Toyota, 71-year-old Wayne Wakefield was taken to the hospital with what was to believed minor injuries. At the hospital, his condition deteriorated and he died.
The driver of the Jeep, 29-year-old Brian Clarke showed signs of impairment on the scene.
He was booked into Pima County Jail on charges for manslaughter, criminal damage, and driving under the influence.