One killed after teens take turns shooting each other wearing body armor, Florida police say

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150.Fire weather zone 154.

* TIMING...Today.

* WINDS...Southwest increasing again to 25 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON MONDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area on
Monday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

Joshua Vining, 17, was arrested Thursday, police said.

 Marion County Sheriff's Office

One teenager is dead after at least two teens took turns shooting at each other while wearing body armor, police in Belleview, Florida, said.

On April 3, the Belleview Police Department (BPD) received a call for a shooting at a residence. When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Christopher Leroy Broad Jr., who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he died, BPD said in a Facebook post.

The medical examiner's office said the cause of Broad's death was a single gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death was listed as homicide, according to a probable cause affidavit.

During the investigation into the shooting, BPD "discovered evidence to prove" that Joshua Vining, 17, had "shot and killed Broad." Vining was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm, BPD said.

"Through the investigation, it was determined that Vining and Broad were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest which contained a form of body armor," BPD said in the statement. "Vining shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest and he was struck."

Police said when they arrived, they found Vining doing CPR on Broad, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A second teenager gave police misleading information about the incident and was charged with providing false information to law enforcement, BPD said.

In the affidavit, police say a third teenager told them he "video recorded both shootings using Snapchat on his iPhone," saving the video of Vining being shot, but deleting the video of Broad being shot. A technician was able to recover the shooting of Broad, according to the affidavit.

Both Vining and the second teen facing charges for providing false information to law enforcement are being charged as adults, police noted.

CNN has not able to determine if either have legal representation at this time and could not reach them for comment.

Vining posted a $30,000 bond on April 8, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office inmate search website.

The second teen charged was released on a $1,000 surety bond on April 8, according to the county inmate search.

Belleview is located roughly 65 miles northwest of Orlando.

