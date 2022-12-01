Man who threatened citizen’s arrest on Vail school officials sentenced

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local man who made national news for threatening to zip tie an elementary school principal and her assistant principal was sentenced Wednesday.
Kelly Walker was sentenced to jail, probation, and will have to pay fines and restitution.
He was convicted of disrupting an educational institution, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.
Judge Geri Hale handed down what the city prosecutor said was a substantial sentence for city court.
Walker must spend 30 days behind bars and is scheduled to report to jail on Dec. 31. The judge suspended 70 days off of the 100-day sentence and gave Walker 36 months of probation.
When the judge spoke to Kelly Walker in court, she referenced the video of the incident. She commented it was rare that a person filmed themselves committing a criminal act.
The Mesquite Elementary school principal said she received death threats afterwards and Walker said he did as well.
The victims asked the judge for the maximum sentence and Walker told the court he had suffered enough.
School Superintendent John Carruth spoke to News 4 Tucson immediately after the sentence was handed down.
"I think Justice was served today and I hope this begins a period of healing in our community that is desperately necessary."
"We're satisfied the state satisfied Justice was done. We'd ask for 90 days to be served in jail and in our sentencing memorandum so obviously it's not as much as we requested but certainly it's a substantial sentence particularly for Tucson City Court,” said Matthew Walker, a prosecutor for the City of Tucson.
"It seems like it was from the beginning it was a political prosecution,” said Chris Scileppi, who represented Kelly Walker. “It seemed like it was a political decision and the politics got infiltrated in the decision of the judge it seems to me."
Kelly Walker was ordered to pay over $9,000 in fines and restitution.
There were two others involved in the incident that occurred in September 2021.
Frank Tainatongo pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing, and Rishi Rambaran whose case is still pending.
The incident started after Ramnaran's child was told to quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure.
It caused the child to miss a field trip.
The three men went to the school to confront the school principal.