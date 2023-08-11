Man pleads guilty to sending bomb threat to Arizona State Election Official

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty to sending a communication containing a bomb threat to an election official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office on Friday.
On or about Feb 14, 2021, 38-year-old James Clark sent a message through the website contact form on the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, Election division, addressing an election official and warned her that she needed to “resign by Tuesday February 16th by 9 am or the explosive device impacted in her personal space will be detonated.”
Shortly after, he started to conduct online searches including her first name in conjunction with the words "how to kill" and "address." He also conducted searching involving the Boston Marathon Bombing.
“Threatening public officials is a serious matter, never warranted by the situation no matter how heated or politically charged,” said U.S. Attorney Gary M. Restaino for the District of Arizona. “Cases like this are important in protecting not only the public official victimized by the conduct, but also the integrity of our election processes as a whole.”
Clark pleaded guilty to one count of making a threatening communication, facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 26.