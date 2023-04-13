Man pleads guilty for threatening Arizona election officials

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 18 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 45 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area through
this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

Man pleads guilty for threatening Arizona election officials

  • Updated
  • 0
gavel

TUCSON (KVOA) — An Iowa man is pleading guilty to sending threatening communication to an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisor and sending a threatening communication to an official with the Office of the Attorney General.

According to court documents, 64-year-old Mark Rissi left multiple threatening voicemails for Arizona officials like Clint Hickman, of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisor as well as former Attorney General, Mark Brnovich,

In those recordings, he calls for the death of both officials and claiming a fraud 2020 election.

“As part of the FBI’s mission to defend the democratic process, we are equipped with the expertise to respond to allegations of election interference – whether by fraud, cyber intrusion, or in this case, intimidation,” said Special Agent in Charge Akil Davis of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “Election security is and will continue to be one of the FBI’s highest national security priorities.”

Rissi pleaded guilty to two counts of making a threatening interstate communication. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26 an faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each count.

