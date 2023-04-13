Man pleads guilty for threatening Arizona election officials

TUCSON (KVOA) — An Iowa man is pleading guilty to sending threatening communication to an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisor and sending a threatening communication to an official with the Office of the Attorney General.
According to court documents, 64-year-old Mark Rissi left multiple threatening voicemails for Arizona officials like Clint Hickman, of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisor as well as former Attorney General, Mark Brnovich,
In those recordings, he calls for the death of both officials and claiming a fraud 2020 election.
“As part of the FBI’s mission to defend the democratic process, we are equipped with the expertise to respond to allegations of election interference – whether by fraud, cyber intrusion, or in this case, intimidation,” said Special Agent in Charge Akil Davis of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “Election security is and will continue to be one of the FBI’s highest national security priorities.”
Rissi pleaded guilty to two counts of making a threatening interstate communication. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26 an faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each count.