Man convicted of murder and rape will walk free after 29 years on death row

TUCSON (KVOA) — Barry Lee Jones was convicted of rape and murder of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter in 1994.
On Thursday, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover announced that medical evidence did not support the first degree murder conviction against him in 1994, and instead supported a conviction of second degree murder.
Jones' failure to get help for the 4-year-old child supports a finding of second degree murder.
He will no longer face the death penalty and instead will be re-sentenced for a conviction of second-degree murder, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.
Because Jones has already spent 29 years in prison, he will get credit for time served and will be released after his sentencing.
“These are some of the most difficult decisions we face as prosecutors, trying to balance the rule of the law and in this case holding someone accountable for the death of an innocent 4-year-old child," Laura Conover said. "What’s also important is having the courage to re-evaluate these cases thoroughly, while staying true to our responsibility of charging them accordingly with what is right in the eyes of the law. To that end Mr. Jones has been held more than accountable.”