Man charged with domestic violence after shooting a relative Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been charged for shooting his brother on Tucson's westside on Wednesday night.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies responded in the 1700 block of North San Joaquin Road in reference to reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect had fled the scene.
On Thursday morning, deputies located the suspect.
He has been identified s 40-year-old Louie Meadows and was taken into custody without incident.
He was booked into the Pima County Jail and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.