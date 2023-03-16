 Skip to main content
Man charged with domestic violence after shooting a relative Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA)  — A man has been charged for shooting his brother on Tucson's westside on Wednesday night.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies responded in the 1700 block of North San Joaquin Road in reference to reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound. 

The victim was transported to a local-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect had fled the scene.

On Thursday morning, deputies located the suspect.

He has been identified s 40-year-old Louie Meadows and was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Pima County Jail and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.

