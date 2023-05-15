Man accused of triple-murder found guilty

UCSON (KVOA) - We now know the fate of the man who Tucson police said murdered his estranged wife and her two teenage sons.
John James was found guilty on three counts of first degree murder.
The jury began deliberations at 9:00 a.m. Monday morning and reached a verdict by 11:10 a.m.
The verdict was read in Judge D. Douglas Metcalf's courtroom.
"We the jury duly impaneled and sworn in the above and titled action upon our oath do find the defendant john Edward James III guilty of first degree murder as alleged in count one of the indictment. "
Besides finding James guilty on three counts of first degree murder the jury also found him guilty of three counts of domestic violence.
"The jury further finds proven beyond a reasonable doubt that there was a domestic violence relationship between Willona White and John Edward James III."
It was a long trial it was scheduled for two weeks and it lasted a week and a day longer.
In the end the prosecutor Joseph Ricks believes the jury made the right decision
"It was a really difficult case we feel they came to right conclusion. Our hearts go out to the families of these three victims hoping they can find some closure with all this."
Noelle Jensen also prosecuted the case. She was called to the scene back in July 2021 and saw the bullet ridden bodies of Willona, White's estranged wife, and her two teenage sons, Talmadge Holmes Jr, and Jaiden White.
James represented himself in court. The prosecutors found themselves in an unusual position.
Jensen told News 4 Tucson, "This was one of the most challenging cases I have across in my career. Simply because going against someone who is not an attorney there are certain things that have to be done and avenues and landmines to navigate. So it was a challenge."
She added, The jury ultimately found him guilty and they indeed came to right conclusion."
James is possibly facing three natural life sentences. Judge Metcalf set sentencing for June 12th.
James told the court he intends to file a motion for a new trial.