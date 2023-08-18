Judge in Michigan school shooting case will rule whether Ethan Crumbley can face life in prison without parole

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY... At 216 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Kitt Peak, or 13 miles east of Sells, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson, Fresnal, San Pedro, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Fresnal Canyon, Pan Tak and Ali Molina. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH