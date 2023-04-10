Intervention and helpline for domestic violence launched by Emerge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) -- A program supporting men in preventing domestic violence has become available in Pima County.
Emerge Center Against Dometic Abuse has launched an initiative that provides support to men in preventing abuse and domestic violence through a community space.
The goal is to create a safety network and to help male partners identify safer choices with a community space and trained staff and volunteers.
"We know that men who cause harm are often isolated from healthy supports in their lives," said Anna Harper-Guerrero, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer at Emerge. "Our hope is that by providing a safe and supportive space for men to ask for help, we can help to prevent violence and encourage men to prioritize the safety of their partners."
Emerge also plans to launch the state's first helpline for male callers who are at risk of making violent decisions with a partner.
The monthly community meetings are available to men in Pima County and will focus on accountability, community restoration, and repair.